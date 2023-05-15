Skip to main content
Open-Source Generative AI Challenge
Generative AI Legal Entity Challenge
by
Dazza Greenwood
,
Jesse Han
,
John Nay
,
Michael Bommarito
,
Damien Riehl
,
Megan Ma
, and
Dan Katz
JH
JN
MB
DR
MM
+1
Published: May 15, 2023
The Generative AI Legal Entity Challenge Page
GenAI for Law - Cases and Policies
by
Dazza Greenwood
Published: Nov 07, 2023
Demos and discussion of generative AI for judicial cases and privacy policies.
Composable Governance Pt. 2
Aligning ‘Decentralized Autonomous Organization’ to Precedents in Cybernetics
by
Michael Zargham
and
Kelsie Nabben
KN
Published: Nov 20, 2023
Decentralized Autonomous Organizations - DAOs: the Convergence of Technology, Law, Governance, and Behavioral Economics
by
André Guskow Cardoso
AG
Published: Nov 20, 2023
Relevance of Composable Governance to the space domain and sustainable lunar activities: Re-imagining a Computational Jurisdiction to deal with safety zones on the Moon.
by
Christophe Bosquillon
CB
Published: Sep 05, 2023
SMU's Computational Legal Studies: Past, Present, and Future
Unsupervised Machine Scoring of Free Response Answers—Validated Against Law School Final Exams
by
David Colarusso
DC
Published: Sep 06, 2022
Sharing and Caring: Creating a Culture of Constructive Criticism in Computational Legal Studies
by
Corinna Coupette
and
Dirk Hartung
CC
DH
Published: Sep 05, 2023
A Language For Legal Discourse is All You Need
by
L. Thorne McCarthy
LM
Published: Jun 13, 2023
Release 4.0
Data Intermediaries: Fourth Amendments, Third Parties, Second Chances, and First Principles
by
Jonathan Askin
,
Brian Fischer
,
Kristin Kuraishi
, and
Patrick Lin
JA
BF
KK
PL
Published: Jun 13, 2023
The Un-Modeled World: Law and the Limits of Machine Learning
by
Frank Fagan
FF
Published: Sep 06, 2022
If we build it, will they come? Developing and distributing digital standards for smart derivatives contracts
by
Ciarán McGonagle
CM
Published: Sep 06, 2022
Trust in a Trustless System: Decentralized, Digital Identity, Customer Protection, and Global Financial Security
by
Jonathan Askin
,
Chynna Foucek
,
Sydney Abualy
, and
Alexei Furs
CF
SA
AF
Published: Jan 18, 2022
The Data Rights Protocol: Threading Privacy Rights into the Internet
by
Sebastian Zimmeck
SZ
Published: Jan 18, 2022
Using Digital Contract Negotiations to Build a Brighter Future
by
Olga Mack
OM
Published: Jan 18, 2022
