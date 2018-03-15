Our current openings include:
Role Description & Responsibilities
Read draft submissions and correct for grammar and punctuation.
Modify text to promote clarity and improve reader comprehension.
Verify content cited in materials for publication.
Provide input on publication decisions for submissions.
Work with authors to help their ideas and stories succeed.
Ensure submissions adhere to the publication’s style and editorial guidelines.
Qualities We are Looking for in a Candidate
Enthusiasm about the future of law and, particularly, the future of computational law.
Ability to work well in a close-knit team.
Prior experience in copyediting.
Familiarity with (or willingness to learn how to use) the PubPub platform.
How to Apply
Submit to our Interest Form
Provide your suggested edits and comments to a selected PreRelease article.
Review of the PreRelease article should focus on grammar, punctuation, article clarity and reader comprehension.