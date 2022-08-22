Special Release: Computable Contracts and Insurance with CodeX, the Stanford Center for Legal Informatics

The papers in this release were developed and first disseminated as part of CodeX Insurance Initiative (CII), a project of CodeX, the Stanford Center for Legal Informatics. https://law.stanford.edu/codex-the-stanford-center-for-legal-informatics/codex-insurance-initiative/. The mission of the CII is to bring the technology of computable contracts to bear on problems of transparency, complexity, and administrative cost that constrain the insurance industry. We believe that in many areas it is possible to codify the terms of contracts in computable form, to make these computable contracts available to all parties in an online contract ecosystem (which we call ContractNet), and to use this ecosystem to provide users of all stripes with answers to real and hypothetical questions about the terms of these contracts.