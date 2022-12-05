Collected Works on Composable Governance

Collected Works on Composable Governance is an open-access publication published by the MIT Computational Law Report. Submissions include original research, practical guides, tutorials, and overviews of topics related to composable governance. We convened several speakers to discuss the key composable governance themes and examples in June, and you can see the archived video and learn more about the speakers in our media section. Accepted submissions will be published in two batches. The first batch of submissions will be published in December 2022. To encourage a broad range of voices, topics were not limited to any particular length or format.