Here at the MIT Computational Law Report, one of our biggest goals is to create a community of people who are able to grow this burgeoning subject. To that end, we have a general sign-up button below where you can stay informed about all of out latest happenings. We also have a section underneath that where we will periodically post asks for specific requests. Want even more of the conversation? Join the Computational Law Telegram Group!
Read draft submissions and correct for grammar and punctuation.
Modify text to promote clarity and improve reader comprehension.
Verify content cited in materials for publication.
Provide input on publication decisions for submissions.
Work with authors to help their ideas and stories succeed.
Ensure submissions adhere to the publication’s style and editorial guidelines.
Enthusiastic about the future of law and, particularly, the future of computational law.
Can work well in a close-knit team.
Have some prior experience in copyediting and the PubPub platform.
Submit to our Interest Form.
Provide your suggested edits and comments to selected PreRelease article.
Review of the PreRelease article should focus on grammar, punctuation, article clarity and reader comprehension.