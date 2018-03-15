Language and Formatting:

Submissions can be in American English or Commonwealth English. The key is to maintain consistency throughout the document.

Authors can choose their citation format, but it should be consistent.

All words in headings, including hyphenated words, should be capitalized, except for conjunctions, articles, and prepositions. The first and last words in the title should always be capitalized. You can check using titlecapitalization.com.

Abbreviations should be defined the first time they appear in the abstract or text and also the first time they are mentioned in a table or figure.

Words like "Group," "Section," "Method," etc., should be capitalized if followed by a number (e.g., "In Group 4, five patients...").

Contractions such as "don't" and "can't" should be written in full as "do not" and "cannot."