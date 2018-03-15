At the MIT Computational Law Report, we envision ourselves as a premier destination and repository for sparking conversation, fostering innovation, and illuminating the path forward at the intersection of generative AI and the future of law. We are dedicated to curating and showcasing the most insightful and groundbreaking work in this domain, and we invite authors to contribute to this evolving field. Sample topics include but are not limited to:
Applying LLM capabilities for legal research
Evaluation of LLM outputs and performance using objective measures
Legal alignment of LLMs
Implications of wearable, smart-home, and other hardware integrations
Legal use cases and frameworks for agents AI systems
Multimodal models in the legal space
Future of contract lifecycle management
Scenario planning and simulations
Practical guidance on the use and integration of LLMs
Litigation and adversarial legal processes
Mediation and other alternative dispute resolution
eDiscovery processes
Bridging traditional computational law into the era of LLMs
Opportunities for better access to justice
Legislative and Regulatory rulemaking
So many more!
Written Work:
We prefer written content to be between 2,000 to 5,000 words. However, though highly discouraged, we can consider longer pieces if they are of exceptional quality and relevance.
Developer Notebooks:
We accept and encourage the submission of developer notebooks.
These notebooks must be easily verifiable and reproducible.
We also welcome a variety of reproducible software and data projects, such as computational law apps, automated processes, data science projects, visualizations, games, etc.
Video Demos:
Video demonstrations should be between 3 to 7 minutes in length.
They should provide a comprehensive explanation of computational law.
Generative Art:
Yes, unexpected! Given critical questions on the future of IP, copyright, and what it means to be creative in the era of generative AI, we want to explore art as a commentary on law, policy, and technology.
Interactive legal visualizations. Artists create dynamic art pieces that evolve based on user interaction or real-time legal data, visually representing changes in law and policy.
Algorithmic legal concepts. Using algorithms to generate art that depicts complex legal and technological concepts, offering an abstract, engaging representation of legal principles and their interplay with technology.
Language and Formatting:
Submissions can be in American English or Commonwealth English. The key is to maintain consistency throughout the document.
Authors can choose their citation format, but it should be consistent.
All words in headings, including hyphenated words, should be capitalized, except for conjunctions, articles, and prepositions. The first and last words in the title should always be capitalized. You can check using titlecapitalization.com.
Abbreviations should be defined the first time they appear in the abstract or text and also the first time they are mentioned in a table or figure.
Words like "Group," "Section," "Method," etc., should be capitalized if followed by a number (e.g., "In Group 4, five patients...").
Contractions such as "don't" and "can't" should be written in full as "do not" and "cannot."
If a reference is written at the beginning of a sentence, the author's name should be inserted before the reference number.
Licensing:
All content submitted to the MIT Computational Law Report is open-sourced under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International (CC BY 4.0) License.
Submission Process:
The MIT Computational Law Report publishes content in periodic releases, adapting to the ever-changing landscape of law. Your content will be published as soon as it is ready, following a rolling submission schedule.
To submit your content, use the form available at this link.
By adhering to these guidelines, authors can ensure that their submissions align with the standards and expectations of the MIT Computational Law Report.
Olga Mack, GenAI Special Releases Editor, MIT Computational Law Report
Deadline for Submissions: April 17, 2024
Target for Publishing Date: September 17, 2024
Deadline for Submissions: October 30, 2024
Target for Publishing Date: January 30, 2025