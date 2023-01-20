Skip to main content
Published on Jan 20, 2023

2023 MIT Computational Law Workshop

The 2023 MIT IAP Computational Law Workshop with sessions on Generative AI in the Law and Composable Governance.

by Dazza Greenwood, Megan Ma, Bryan Wilson, and Wassim Z. Alsindi
2023 MIT Computational Law Workshop
8th Annual MIT IAP Computational Law Workshop

NOTE: If you share this, use the following link for the most current version: https://law.mit.edu/pub/2023-workshop

To participate in future events on these topics, including the periodic "IdeaFlow" discussion series, request an invitation at: https://forms.gle/DB4oBQvYL5ZEXbRq9

Date :: January 19, 2023

Time :: 2:00 - 4:00 pm Eastern Time US

Instructor :: Dazza Greenwood

Co-Instructors :: Bryan Wilson, Megan Ma, Wassim Alsindi

Agenda

2:00 - 2:05 pm :: Introduction

2:05 - 2:50 pm :: Computational Law Issues and Options Arising from Generative AI

  • Legal Prompt Engineering in Theory with Megan Ma: VIDEO

  • Legal Prompt Engineering in Practice with Dazza Greenwood: VIDEO

  • GPT Takes the Bar with Professor Dan Katz and Michael Bommarito: VIDEO

  • Next generation prompt engineering with Jesse Han (Multi.tech): VIDEO

2:50 - 3:15 pm :: Composable Governance with Bryan Wilson and Wassim Alsindi: VIDEO

3:15 - 3:25 pm :: Call to Action - Hard Problems in Computational Law

3:25 - 3:30 pm :: Program Notes - 2023 Look-Ahead for law.MIT.edu

3:30 - 3:50 pm :: Fireside Chat A special session with Joshua Browder: VIDEO

3:50 - 4:00 pm :: Wrap-up

Background Readings

Workshop page: https://mitmedialab.github.io/2023-MIT-IAP-ComputationalLaw

Javier Martinez:

is there a video of Call to Action - Hard Problems in Computational Law?

