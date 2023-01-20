2023 MIT Computational Law Workshop

NOTE: If you share this, use the following link for the most current version: https://law.mit.edu/pub/2023-workshop
To participate in future events on these topics, including the periodic "IdeaFlow" discussion series, request an invitation at: https://forms.gle/DB4oBQvYL5ZEXbRq9
Date :: January 19, 2023
Time :: 2:00 - 4:00 pm Eastern Time US
Instructor :: Dazza Greenwood
Co-Instructors :: Bryan Wilson, Megan Ma, Wassim Alsindi
Agenda
2:00 - 2:05 pm :: Introduction
2:05 - 2:50 pm :: Computational Law Issues and Options Arising from Generative AI
Legal Prompt Engineering in Theory with Megan Ma: VIDEO
Legal Prompt Engineering in Practice with Dazza Greenwood: VIDEO
GPT Takes the Bar with Professor Dan Katz and Michael Bommarito: VIDEO
Next generation prompt engineering with Jesse Han (Multi.tech): VIDEO
2:50 - 3:15 pm :: Composable Governance with Bryan Wilson and Wassim Alsindi: VIDEO
3:15 - 3:25 pm :: Call to Action - Hard Problems in Computational Law
3:25 - 3:30 pm :: Program Notes - 2023 Look-Ahead for law.MIT.edu
3:30 - 3:50 pm :: Fireside Chat A special session with Joshua Browder: VIDEO
3:50 - 4:00 pm :: Wrap-up
Background Readings
Workshop page: https://mitmedialab.github.io/2023-MIT-IAP-ComputationalLaw