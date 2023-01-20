2023 MIT Computational Law Workshop

8th Annual MIT IAP Computational Law Workshop

Date :: January 19, 2023

Time :: 2:00 - 4:00 pm Eastern Time US

Instructor :: Dazza Greenwood

Co-Instructors :: Bryan Wilson, Megan Ma, Wassim Alsindi

Agenda

2:00 - 2:05 pm :: Introduction

2:05 - 2:50 pm :: Computational Law Issues and Options Arising from Generative AI

Legal Prompt Engineering in Theory with Megan Ma: VIDEO

Legal Prompt Engineering in Practice with Dazza Greenwood: VIDEO

GPT Takes the Bar with Professor Dan Katz and Michael Bommarito: VIDEO

Next generation prompt engineering with Jesse Han (Multi.tech): VIDEO

2:50 - 3:15 pm :: Composable Governance with Bryan Wilson and Wassim Alsindi: VIDEO

3:15 - 3:25 pm :: Call to Action - Hard Problems in Computational Law

3:25 - 3:30 pm :: Program Notes - 2023 Look-Ahead for law.MIT.edu

3:30 - 3:50 pm :: Fireside Chat A special session with Joshua Browder: VIDEO

3:50 - 4:00 pm :: Wrap-up

Background Readings

Workshop page: https://mitmedialab.github.io/2023-MIT-IAP-ComputationalLaw