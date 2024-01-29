Session Description: Uncensored Models and Open Source AI. What's a model? When I talk about a model, I'm talking about a huggingface transformer model, that is instruct trained, so that you can ask it questions and get a response. What we are all accustomed to, using ChatGPT. Not all models are for chatting. But the ones I work with are. What's an uncensored model? Most of these models (for example, Alpaca, Vicuna, WizardLM, MPT-7B-Chat, Wizard-Vicuna, GPT4-X-Vicuna) have some sort of embedded alignment. For general purposes, this is a good thing. This is what stops the model from doing bad things, like teaching you how to cook meth and make bombs. But what is the nature of this alignment? And, why is it so? The reason these models are aligned is that they are trained with data that was generated by ChatGPT, which itself is aligned by an alignment team at OpenAI. As it is a black box, we don't know all the reasons for the decisions that were made, but we can observe it generally is aligned with American popular culture, and to obey American law, and with a liberal and progressive political bias. Why should uncensored models exist? AKA, isn't alignment good? and if so, shouldn't all models have alignment? Well, yes and no. For general purposes, OpenAI's alignment is actually pretty good. It's unarguably a good thing for popular, public-facing AI bots running as an easily accessed web service to resist giving answers to controversial and dangerous questions. For example, spreading information about how to construct bombs and cook methamphetamine is not a worthy goal. In addition, alignment gives political, legal, and PR protection to the company that's publishing the service. Then why should anyone want to make or use an uncensored model? a few reasons.

American popular culture isn't the only culture. There are other countries, and there are factions within each country. Democrats deserve their model. Republicans deserve their model. Christians deserve their model. Muslims deserve their model. Every demographic and interest group deserves their model. Open source is about letting people choose. The only way forward is composable alignment. To pretend otherwise is to prove yourself an idealogue and a dogmatist. There is no "one true correct alignment" and even if there was, there's no reason why that should be OpenAI's brand of alignment. Alignment interferes with valid use cases. Consider writing a novel. Some of the characters in the novel may be downright evil and do evil things, including rape, torture, and murder. One popular example is Game of Thrones in which many unethical acts are performed. But many aligned models will refuse to help with writing such content. Consider roleplay and particularly, erotic roleplay. This is a legitimate, fair, and legal use for a model, regardless of whether you approve of such things. Consider research and curiosity, after all, just wanting to know "how" to build a bomb, out of curiosity, is completely different from actually building and using one. Intellectual curiosity is not illegal, and the knowledge itself is not illegal. It's my computer, it should do what I want. My toaster toasts when I want. My car drives where I want. My lighter burns what I want. My knife cuts what I want. Why should the open-source AI running on my computer, get to decide for itself when it wants to answer my question? This is about ownership and control. If I ask my model a question, i want an answer, I do not want it arguing with me. Composability. To architect a composable alignment, one must start with an unaligned instruct model. Without an unaligned base, we have nothing to build alignment on top of.