Andrew Domzalski

Andrew is Associate General Counsel to Edge & Node, the initial team behind The Graph protocol, the indexing and query network of the decentralized internet. Previously, he was an Associate in national law firms, focusing on corporate law and data privacy, and in house to a major fintech corporation. Andrew has advised Ethereum-based decentralized finance projects associated with the Stanford Center for Blockchain Research, the Stanford Journal of Blockchain Law & Policy, and the NEAR Foundation. Andrew holds a J.D. from Temple Law School, where he was an Editor of the Temple Law Review, a B.S. in Applied Finance & Accounting from Fordham University, where he was a National Merit Scholar, and is a M.S. candidate in Computer Science at the Georgia Institute of Technology. During law school, he served with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the United States Department of Justice, and the Small Business Administration. Prior to law school, Andrew worked in the finance industry for a leading investment firm.