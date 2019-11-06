Overview

The Automated Legal Entities <challenge> is an opportunity for members of the broader MIT Computational Law Report Community (if you’re reading this, you are part of our community!) to participate in a challenge to identify the business, legal, and technical components required to build, test, and deploy an automated or autonomous legal entity.

More information about the project can be found here: https://computationallaw.github.io/AALE/

If you have already built such a project, we definitely want to hear from you! Please fill out the form below: