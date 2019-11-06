Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Published on Dec 06, 2019

Automated Legal Entities <challenge>

Published onDec 06, 2019
Automated Legal Entities <challenge>
·

Overview

The Automated Legal Entities <challenge> is an opportunity for members of the broader MIT Computational Law Report Community (if you’re reading this, you are part of our community!) to participate in a challenge to identify the business, legal, and technical components required to build, test, and deploy an automated or autonomous legal entity.

More information about the project can be found here: https://computationallaw.github.io/AALE/

If you have already built such a project, we definitely want to hear from you! Please fill out the form below:

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
MIT Computational Law Report
Published with