Beta Launch Event

MIT Computational Law Report - Beta Launch

Join us!

Join us for the Beta Launch of MIT Computational Law Report at the MIT Media Lab this October 31st from 9am-12pm. Register on eventbrite, here.

Agenda

Computational Law Report Beta-Launch

Thursday, October 31

8:00 - 9:00 Coffee (Winter Garden)

9:00 - 9:20 Welcome and Opening: Prof. Alex “Sandy” Pentland” (Silverman Skyline)

9:20 – 10:00 Overview of MIT Computational Law Report

10:00 – 10:30 Sandy and Advisory/Editorial Board Introductions

10:30 – 10:45 Break / Mix and Mingle

10:45 - 11:30 Author and Invited Flash Talks and Discussions

11:30 - 12:00 Look Ahead for Release 2.0

12:00 PM Adjourn



