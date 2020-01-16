Beta Launch Event

Login to discuss
?
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Join us for the Beta Launch of MIT Computational Law Report at the MIT Media Lab this October 31st from 9am-12pm. Register on eventbrite, here.
Computational Law Report Beta-Launch
Thursday, October 31
8:00 - 9:00 Coffee (Winter Garden)
9:00 - 9:20 Welcome and Opening: Prof. Alex “Sandy” Pentland” (Silverman Skyline)
9:20 – 10:00 Overview of MIT Computational Law Report
10:00 – 10:30 Sandy and Advisory/Editorial Board Introductions
10:30 – 10:45 Break / Mix and Mingle
10:45 - 11:30 Author and Invited Flash Talks and Discussions
11:30 - 12:00 Look Ahead for Release 2.0
12:00 PM Adjourn