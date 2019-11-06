Bryan Wilson

Bryan is a Fellow at MIT Connection Science. Bryan is interested in reimagining the ways technology, design, and visualization can be combined to improve the function of legal systems. Bryan’s work exploring the edges of legal innovation has earned him opportunities to serve as Co-Instructor for the MIT Media Lab's IAP Computational Law Workshop Course, Colleague Instructor for the MIT Media Lab's Global Ventures Course, and Legal Engineer at Upside.

Legaltech News listed him as 1 of the 18 Millennials Changing the Face of Legal Tech for work he completed as a fellow with the inaugural class of fellows with ABA Center for Innovation. Before joining MIT, Bryan worked in an interdisciplinary operations role at RiskGenius, an exited InsurTech startup, for over two years. He's been invited to speak at conferences and host workshops in North America and Europe, including the U.N. World Data Forum.

Bryan holds a B.A. from Oklahoma State University (2012) and a J.D. from University of Missouri - Kansas City School of Law (2016). More information about his work is available at: bryangw.me