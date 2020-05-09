Call for Papers: AI and Dispute Resolution; DLT and Private International Law

UNIL’s LL.M. Programme in International Business Law and CEDIDAC, along with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Connection Science Lab and the AI Transparency Institute are inviting abstracts on:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Dispute Resolution

or

Distributed Ledger Technologies (DLT) & Private International Law (PIL)

AI & Dispute Resolution Track

Papers of interest on AI & Dispute Resolution might discuss:

the impact of AI on decision-making;

the impact of AI on access to justice;

transparency of arbitral data;

control over arbitral data;

potential risks to confidentiality in view of AI;

personal data protection in arbitration; and,

AI and arbitral uncertainty.

Abstracts of up to 500 words from scholars at any stage of their career should be sent to Dr. Shaheeza Lalani ([email protected]) with a copy to [email protected] by September 30, 2020. Selected papers will be included in a publication, co-edited by Dr. Eva Thelisson.

DLT & Private International Law Track

Papers of interest on DLT and PIL might discuss:

the law applicable to crypto assets;

the law applicable to transfers on a blockchain;

the law applicable to transfers outside a blockchain

the law applicable to smart contracts;

the law applicable to decentralised autonomous organizations; and,

jurisdiction and choice of court.

Abstracts of up to 500 words from scholars at any stage of their career should be sent to [email protected] by September 30, 2020. Selected papers will be included in a publication, co-edited by experts in DLT and/or PIL.

Deadline for Papers: February 1, 2021

The UNIL LL.M. in International Business Law takes an interdisciplinary, comparative and practice-oriented approach to enable young lawyers to face legal challenges in today’s global business environment. Offering the highest quality of teaching in small group settings and 5 specialisations, the Programme is taught by an international team of distinguished academics and practitioners. For more information, see www.unil.ch/llm.

In order to encourage a wide range of submissions, the AI Transparency Institute is prepared to facilitate interdisciplinary discussions among legal and technical researchers, practitioners and educators in order to encourage them to submit abstracts on the most recent innovations, trends, concerns and practical challenges relating to AI and Dispute Resolution, as well as DLT and PIL.



For support in this regard, please send an e-mail to [email protected].

The list of topics follows the headings listed in Permanent Bureau of the Hague Conference on Private International Law, Prel. Doc. 28 of February 2020, Proposal for the Allocation of Resources to Follow Private International Law Implications relating to Developments in the Field of Distributed Ledger Technology, in particular in relation to Financial Technology, available online <https://assets.hcch.net/docs/f787749d-9512-4a9e-ad4a- cbc585bddd2e.pdf>.



