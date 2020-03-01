Video Podcast

Conversation with Joshua Browder on his computational law app to combat robocalls

About

Lawyers, consumers, and other professionals have raised concerns about what new technologies, AI, and Robot Lawyers mean for the future of the legal profession. Through a combination of law, technology, design, and social engineering to a) help consumers exercise more rights over their personal data through a simple yet powerful app and b) help legal professionals with a new set of tools to improve their ability to counsel clients.

More Information

You can learn more about DoNot Pay on their website: donotpay.com

You can follow Joshua on Twitter at: @jbrowder1