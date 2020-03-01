Conversation with Joshua Browder on his computational law app to combat robocalls

Are you looking for Boston Children’s Hospital Patient Portal? then check here Official Boston Children’s Hospital Patient Portal
Dazza and Bryan speak with Joshua Browder, Founder and CEO DoNotPay about his new computational law app that is designed to combat robocalling, and more broadly discuss the growing need for interdisciplinary collaboration between the legal profession and the rest of the economy.
Lawyers, consumers, and other professionals have raised concerns about what new technologies, AI, and Robot Lawyers mean for the future of the legal profession. Through a combination of law, technology, design, and social engineering to a) help consumers exercise more rights over their personal data through a simple yet powerful app and b) help legal professionals with a new set of tools to improve their ability to counsel clients.
You can learn more about DoNot Pay on their website: donotpay.com
You can follow Joshua on Twitter at: @jbrowder1
