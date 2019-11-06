Daniel “Dazza” Greenwood is a researcher at MIT Media Lab and Lecturer at Connection Science, in the MIT School of Engineering, where he is advancing the field of computational law and generative AI for law as Executive Director of the law.MIT.edu research portfolio. Dazza is also the founder of CIVICS.com, a boutique provider of professional consultancy services for legal technologies, automated transactions, data management, technology strategy, and pioneering the field of legal prompt engineering and the responsible use of generative AI for professionals.

Dazza consults to Fortune 100 companies, architecting and building integrated business, legal, and technology cross-boundary networks at industry scale. As an attorney, Dazza served as both in-house and special counsel for technology law, representing corporations and governments. Dazza has testified before the US House, US Senate, and other legislatures on electronic transactions law and consults extensively to the public sector, including to NASA, GSA, DHS, the UK Cabinet Office, and many other public and private sector organizations and global NGOs.

Currently, Dazza Greenwood serves as lead on the Data Rights Protocol initiative through Consumer Reports Innovation Lab. This protocol provides a common open specification for enabling consumers and companies to process the exercise of individual data rights as a consumer-connected digital service.

