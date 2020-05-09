Background

The MIT Computational Law Report was delighted to collaborate with the CodeX Blockchain Research Group in April, 2020 on the Earth 2030 event.

Below are videos of the sessions on data interoperability, blockchain ethics, and automated legal entities that MIT’s Dazza Greenwood and Bryan Wilson helped to facilitate.

COVID-19: Legal Frameworks for Data Interoperability and Governance

The Future of Blockchain Ethics

Automated and Autonomous Legal Entities

We are pleased to announce an Earth2030 follow-up to that first event, taking place on June 19 and 20 in collaboration with RadicalxChange. As with the first Earth 2030 event, these sessions will primarily be based on a series of scenarios.

On behalf of the organizers, we are pleased to publish the event description and call for scenarios below!

Call for Scenarios

With hope for collective evolution, and trusting in the extension of generosity encoded into our individual and social DNA, these sessions invite you to nurture shared imaginations and collective intelligence through a continuous and collective program of world-building, founded on an open-source approach to learning, leadership, and legal engineering.

The Earth 2030 @ RadicalxChange workshops are part of an ongoing series to elaborate on new forms of interoperable governance. From COVID-response to climate action, we explore how new technologies like cryptocurrencies and decentralised blockchain-based systems can support data sharing, distributed monitoring and enforcement in privacy-preserving ways.

We work across disciplines to map out how to implement these visions into practical world settings, along with their own challenges and opportunities.

All knowledge generated via these convenings will be made available in an open learning commons. We invite specialists, practitioners, researchers, and experts who can bring a diversity of perspectives to our world-building, including activists, intellectuals, social scientists, lawyers, engineers, philosophers, and advocates of decentralised technologies.

This endeavour is collaborating across two sessions at the RadicalxChange conference, with the Scheme of Things workshop, a program that uses the imaginative, collaborative, and immersive nature of filmmaking, storytelling, and speculative design to bring people in communities together to positively re-imagine the world they live in. Through this collaboration, we hope to weave a broad range of contributions from experts with specific knowledge of particular fields and technologies, with the imaginative and philosophical expressions of artists and world-builders.

SUBMIT YOUR SCENARIO TODAY!

Session 1 will be a 1.5 hour presentation of, and moderated discussion around, scenarios that both programs will be gathering in the run up to June. This first session will be more expository and is open to all conference registrants. (June 19, 2020. 1700 - 1830 CET)

Session 2 will run for 2 hours, be more workshop-oriented, and attendance will be capped at 50 participants. We will invite registrants who have reviewed all the scenarios presented in the first session to apply to participate, through a short questionnaire. This second session will focus on discussing, synthesising, and distilling common threads of expression and narrative from the various scenarios, picking up the elements we like and those we don’t like from the various worlds, and reflecting together on how to create our actual world with the right features and safeguards -- how we move forward from 2020 to 2030 to achieve these ends. (June 20, 2020. 1700 - 1900 CET)

The example scenario below is told from the perspective of Leia, in 2030. In a spirit of open collaboration, we invite you to imagine worlds like Leia’s. It is our hope that this process of collective world-building will allow us, as individuals and collectives, to portal between the new worlds we want to create.

More information about RadicalxChange is available at: https://www.radicalxchange.org/