Published on Feb 28, 2023

Task Force on Responsible Use of Generative AI for Law

Ensuring due diligence and responsible use of Generative AI for law and legal processes

by Dazza Greenwood
The research arm of law.MIT.edu has convening an experts and stakeholders group to examine and report upon principles and guidelines for applying due diligence and legal assurance applicable to Generative AI for law and legal processes.

The purpose of this Task Force is to develop principles and guidelines on ensuring factual accuracy, accurate sources, valid legal reasoning, alignment with professional ethics, due diligence, and responsible use of Generative AI for law and legal processes.

As with the Task Force on Privacy Principles for COVID-19 Contact Tracing and the Task Force on Computational Law for Combating Modern Slavery, the published materials of this Task Force will be available under Creative Commons open license terms.

To see and comment upon the current work of the Task Force, please see: https://law.mit.edu/ai

  • Use this link for the most up-to-date version of this page.

  • Use this form to request Task Force updates and to be notified when the final report is published.

  • Find more information on the use of Generative AI for law and legal processes here.

