Task Force on Responsible Use of Generative AI for Law

The research arm of law.MIT.edu has convening an experts and stakeholders group to examine and report upon principles and guidelines for applying due diligence and legal assurance applicable to Generative AI for law and legal processes.

The purpose of this Task Force is to develop principles and guidelines on ensuring factual accuracy, accurate sources, valid legal reasoning, alignment with professional ethics, due diligence, and responsible use of Generative AI for law and legal processes.

As with the Task Force on Privacy Principles for COVID-19 Contact Tracing and the Task Force on Computational Law for Combating Modern Slavery, the published materials of this Task Force will be available under Creative Commons open license terms.