Join us on this episode of IdeaFlow to learn about the DAO Model Law with Silke Noa Elrifai, General Counsel/ CLO of Gnosis, Primavera De Filippi, and Constance Choi, who are authors of the COALA proposed model law on DAOs.

law.MIT.edu's IdeaFlow Episode 12: The Model Law on Decentralized Autonomous Organizations

New models of blockchain-based organizations, often referred to as Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs), face significant legal uncertainty that can be detrimental to their development and utilization. This Model Law is proposed by COALA and aims to create uniformity and legal certainty, while, unlike other regulatory frameworks for DAOs, still accommodating flexibility for further innovation by not imposing formal registration requirements.

For more episodes of IdeaFlow, see: https://law.mit.edu/media

To signup for future IdeaFlow episodes: https://forms.gle/aZbxfsEHkM7egeyf8

Host: Dazza Greenwood, Executive Director, law.MIT.edu

Guest: Silke Noa Elrifai, General Counsel/ CLO of Gnosis

Date: Friday, March 25th, 12:00 PM ET

Read the Model Law: https://coala.global/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/DAO-Model-Law.pdf

Silke Noa Elrifai

linkedin.com/in/elrifai

General Counsel/ CLO

Solicitor (England & Wales)

Attorney at Law (New York)

Syndikusrechtsanwältin (Berlin)