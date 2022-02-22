Learn about the COALA proposed model law for decentralized autonomous organizations
Join us on this episode of IdeaFlow to learn about the DAO Model Law with Silke Noa Elrifai, General Counsel/ CLO of Gnosis, Primavera De Filippi, and Constance Choi, who are authors of the COALA proposed model law on DAOs.
New models of blockchain-based organizations, often referred to as Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs), face significant legal uncertainty that can be detrimental to their development and utilization. This Model Law is proposed by COALA and aims to create uniformity and legal certainty, while, unlike other regulatory frameworks for DAOs, still accommodating flexibility for further innovation by not imposing formal registration requirements.
Host: Dazza Greenwood, Executive Director, law.MIT.edu
Guest: Silke Noa Elrifai, General Counsel/ CLO of Gnosis
Date: Friday, March 25th, 12:00 PM ET
Read the Model Law: https://coala.global/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/DAO-Model-Law.pdf
Silke Noa Elrifai
General Counsel/ CLO
Solicitor (England & Wales)
Attorney at Law (New York)
Syndikusrechtsanwältin (Berlin)