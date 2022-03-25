Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Published on Apr 25, 2022

Legal Engineering

What is engineering fundamentally and how can law and legal systems be engineered?

by Dazza Greenwood and Michael Zargham
Published onApr 25, 2022
Legal Engineering

On this episode of law.MIT.edu's IdeaFlow, guest Michael Zargham joins host Dazza Greenwood to explore the concept of "legal engineering" from a range of perspectives. Both engineers and lawyers are specially trained professionals who apply their expertise, ostensibly, on behalf of society according to codes of ethics. Both disciplines work within the boundaries of standard procedures but must also exercise judgment regarding particular circumstances. Engineers manage technical complexity whereas lawyers manage legal complexity, but those two domains are becoming increasingly intertwined.

law.MIT.edu's IdeaFlow Episode 13: Legal Engineering

Host: Dazza Greenwood, Executive Director, law.MIT.edu

Guest: Michael Zargham , founder and Chief Engineer at BlockScience, and a Core Member of the Metagovernance Project

Date: Friday, April 29th, 2022 at 12:00 PM ET

Michael Zargham

https://www.linkedin.com/in/mczargham

Michael Zargham is the founder and Chief Engineer at BlockScience, and a Core Member of the Metagovernance Project. He holds a Ph.D. in Electrical and Systems Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania where he studied Optimal Resource Allocation Policies in Networks. His ongoing work focuses on engineering best practices in estimation, decision, and control, as applied to mechanism design, operations research, and institutional analysis and development.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
MIT Computational Law Report
Published with