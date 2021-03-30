Skip to main content
Published on Apr 30, 2021

Independent Auditing of Algorithms and Autonomous Systems

Idea Flow - Episode 3

by Ryan Carrier, Dazza Greenwood, Tiemae Roquerre, Megan Ma, and Andrew Domzalski
Published onApr 30, 2021
Up until recently, companies have mainly relied on an internal ethics board to grapple with the impact of A.I. on people’s lives. However, these efforts have been fraught and governments are increasingly starting to take action. Increasingly, organizations are setting voluntary rules for the use of AI, and the EU's recently proposed Artificial Intelligence Act is another harbinger of a coming wave of government regulation. But how can adherence with these rules be assessed and verified?  

During this IdeaFlow session, we’ll be discussing how independent algorithmic auditing can offer a beneficial approach to help mitigate the downside risks of the proliferation of A.I. and automation and talk about what features such a system should include. 

Background Readings

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
