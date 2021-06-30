law.MIT.edu IdeaFlow Episode 6: “NFT Legal & Licensing Integration"

For the July 30, 2021 episode of IdeaFlow, Diana Stern will describe, demo, and discuss a novel approach for integrating legal and technical terms to achieve expected outcomes with NFTs.

Dazza Greenwood will join Diana, after her demo, in a discussion of how her NFT approach can be extended with “interlateral” cross-domain integration. Bryan Wilson will highlight what the law and lawyers have to learn from NFTs.

Participants will have an opportunity to be part of a special law.MIT.edu content NFT to be minted as part of this IdeaFlow episode.

URL for this episode of IdeaFlow: https://law.mit.edu/pub/ideaflow6

Diana helps founders and teams bring cutting-edge products and services to life with practical, business-oriented advice and creative problem solving. She’s currently Payments Product Counsel at Stripe, a global technology company that helps online businesses start and scale. Stripe works with financial institutions, regulators, payment networks, banks, and consumer wallets so businesses who run on Stripe don’t have to. Diana advises on extensions of the company’s core payments products and is lead counsel for North America expansion into new, higher risk customer segments.

Diana has leveraged law to advance crypto since 2014. She helped the Bitcoin Foundation with Travel Rule advocacy, co-authored a report about blockchain and intellectual property with the Coalition of Automated Legal Applications (COALA) for a United Nations Internet Governance Forum Dynamic Coalition, co-drafted a novel commercial instrument that has been adopted as a template by hundreds of crypto companies, designed the first enterprise-focused smart contracts in big law as a Legal Innovation Designer on the BakerHostetler IncuBaker team, was a founding member of the Blockchain & Cryptocurrency Practice Group at Orrick, and founded Distributive, a boutique consulting firm focused on applications of blockchain technology for the entertainment industry. She is Vice Chair of Ms. JD, a national nonprofit dedicated to the success of women in the legal profession and to building a diverse pipeline of future women leaders in law. She also has some (rusty) Java programming skills...

