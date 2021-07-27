IdeaFlow Episode 7 - Computational Antitrust

Friday, August 27, 2021, at 12:00 PM ET

law.MIT.edu's IdeaFlow Episode 7: Computational Antitrust

Computational antitrust is a new domain that seeks to develop computational methods for the automation of antitrust procedures and the improvement of antitrust analysis. In this episode of IdeaFlow we will be introducing the concept of computational antitrust and exploring how agencies, policymakers, and market participants can benefit from it. We will be joined by Thibault Shrepel to discuss his research in the computational antitrust space and explore problems and prospects of new tools like automation, real-time data tracking, and blockchain and how they might change the antitrust landscape in the years ahead.

Participants will have an opportunity to ask questions and actively contribute to ideas for the research ahead.

Host: Dazza Greenwood, Executive Director, law.MIT.edu

Guest: Thibault Schrepel, Associate Professor of Law (VU Amsterdam); Faculty Affiliate (Stanford)

Discussant: Camila Rioja, Head of cLabs, Brazil; Co-organizer of São Paulo Legal Hackers; Founder of Legal Tech Code.

Background about Thibault Shrepel:

https://thibaultschrepel.com/en/

Thibault Shrepel is an Associate Professor of Law at VU Amsterdam, and a Faculty Affiliate at Stanford University’s CodeX Center where he created the “Computational Antitrust” project that brings together over 55 antitrust agencies (see our website). Thibault also holds research and teaching positions at the University Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne and Sciences Po Paris, he is a Harvard University Berkman Center alumnus, a member of the French Superior Audiovisual Council’s scientific board, and an expert appointed to the World Economic Forum.

In 2018, Thibault was granted the “Academic Excellence” Global Competition Review Award, which recognizes “an academic competition specialist who has made an outstanding contribution to competition policy.” He has published a book on the subject of “predatory innovation in antitrust law” and articles at Harvard University, Stanford, MIT, Oxford, NYU, Berkeley, and Georgetown, among others (see here). He is the Concurrentialiste Review’s creator.

These last couple of years, Thibault has been focusing most of his research on blockchain antitrust. He has written the world’s most downloaded antitrust articles of 2018 (“The Blockchain Antitrust Paradox”), 2019 (“Collusion by Blockchain and Smart Contracts”), and 2020 (“Blockchain Code as Antitrust”). Last but not least, Thibault is passionate about nineties rock music, free jazz, Seinfeld, and B movies.

Background about Mila Rioja:

https://www.linkedin.com/in/camila-rioja-arantes-384b3970

Mila Rioja is a licensed lawyer in Brazil who specializes in crypto, tech, and antitrust. She graduated from Centro Universitário de Brasília - UniCEUB and has a Postgraduate Diploma in Economics for Competition Law at King’s College London (2015/2016) and is a member of the Editorial Board of the MIT Computational Law Report.

Mila is a seasoned lawyer with over 10 years of experience. She has worked in high-profile cases such as Car Wash Operation, Train and Metro Cartel, and the USD $135 billion merger of DowDupont. She has also implemented a compliance practice area in one of the most reputable law firms in Brazil and headed the first legal tech practice area in a boutique law firm.

She is an invited lecturer at Insper, FAAP, Escola Paulista de Direito - EPD and University College London, mentor of HackBrazil, a Brazil Conference initiative led by Harvard and MIT (2019/2020), and a judge at the MIT Inclusive Innovation Challenge (2018/ 2019). Mila is also an invited co-instructor for the annual MIT IAP Computational Law Course and is the Co- of São Paulo Legal Hackers.

URL for this episode of IdeaFlow: https://law.mit.edu/pub/ideaflow7