IdeaFlow Episode 9 - Digital Negotiation and Contracting

Friday, October 29, 2021, at 12:00 PM ET

law.MIT.edu's IdeaFlow Episode 9: Digital Negotiation

The legal community is ready for purpose-built technology that supports and memorializes contract negotiations and analyzes contract data. What if such technology worked like a powerful microscope that lets you zoom into and out of contracts and assess their vitals?

Digitizing contract negotiations increases your ability to make fact-based decisions and answer perennial legal department questions. We will go over some of those questions together.

Participants will also have an opportunity to ask questions and actively contribute to ideas for the research ahead.

Host: Dazza Greenwood, Executive Director, law.MIT.edu

Guest: Olga V. Mack, CEO, Parley Pro; fellow of the College of Law Practice Management

Discussant: Megan Ma, Ph.D. candidate at Sciences Po; Managing Editor (MIT Computational Law Report); and CodeX Fellow (Stanford)

Background about Olga V. Mack:

Olga V. Mack is the CEO of Parley Pro, a next-generation contract management company that has pioneered digital negotiation technology. Olga embraces legal innovation and had dedicated her career to improving and shaping the future of law. She is convinced that the legal profession will emerge even stronger, more resilient, and more inclusive than before by embracing technology. She shares her views in her columns on the Above the Law, Forbes, Bloomberg Law, Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC) Docket, Newsweek, and Venture Beat. Olga is also an award-winning general counsel, operations professional, startup advisor, public speaker, adjunct professor, and entrepreneur. Olga co-founded SunLaw, an organization dedicated to preparing women in-house attorneys to become general counsels and legal leaders, and WISE to help female law firm partners become rainmakers. She lectures at Berkeley Law and has received numerous awards for her work, including the Silicon Valley Women of Influence, Make Your Mark, Corporate Counsel of the Year, and Women Leaders in Technology Law. She is a fellow of CodeX, the Stanford Law Center for Legal Informatics, and a fellow of the College of Law Practice Management. Olga authored Get on Board: Earning Your Ticket to a Corporate Board Seat, Fundamentals of Smart Contract Security and Blockchain Value: Transforming Business Models, Society, and Communities.