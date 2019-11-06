Collaboration with CodeX Blockchain Research Group @ Future Law

More Details Coming Soon!

One of the things that we like to do the most at the MIT Computational Law Report is collaborate with other people doing great things. To that end, we will have an announcement very soon about a project we are working on jointly with our friends at CodeX.

Check out the work being done by our friends at CodeX, the Stanford Center for Legal Informatics here, the CodeX Blockchain Research Group here, and the Stanford Journal of Blockchain Law and Policy here.