Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Published on Dec 06, 2019

Collaboration with CodeX Blockchain Research Group @ Future Law

by Tony Lai, Steven Nam, Dazza Greenwood, and Bryan Wilson
Published onDec 06, 2019
Collaboration with CodeX Blockchain Research Group @ Future Law
·

More Details Coming Soon!

One of the things that we like to do the most at the MIT Computational Law Report is collaborate with other people doing great things. To that end, we will have an announcement very soon about a project we are working on jointly with our friends at CodeX.

Check out the work being done by our friends at CodeX, the Stanford Center for Legal Informatics here, the CodeX Blockchain Research Group here, and the Stanford Journal of Blockchain Law and Policy here.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
MIT Computational Law Report
Published with