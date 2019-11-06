Legal Hackers presents the 2020 Computational Law+ Festival

Overview: A Decentralized Event in Nodes Around the World

The third annual Computational Law Festival (#CLplus2020) is a month-long global event bringing together coders, designers, lawyers, policymakers, researchers, and students to co-create the future of law, legal practice, and policy. In the spirit of decentralization, the Festival will be hosted at independent, self-organized nodes in cities around the world during the month of March. Local nodes will determine the days on which they would like to host their event.

Each node will function as a stand-alone conference featuring tracks, content, and speakers chosen by the local node organizers. Anyone who is interested (e.g., a student group, meetup, law firm, company, non-profit, think tank, etc.) is welcome to host a node, and nodes may choose the Festival tracks (Learn, Hack, and Discuss) most relevant to their interests and resources.

Guidelines

The Festival is designed to be as inclusive as possible, with activity tracks for participants of all backgrounds, interests, and skill levels. Unlike in years past, when there was a more narrow focus on computational law and blockchain, this year the focus has been expanded to be more inclusive of computational law in a more global context. Examples of under this new definition include computational law applications that rely on blockchain, such as Distributed Autonomous Organizations and smart contracts for distributed and/or computational governance.[1] However, examples under this new definition also include and computational law applications that do not rely on blockchain such as legislation and regulation expressed in a computational format,[2] computational contracts,[3] legal data and analytics,[4] and artificial intelligence.[5]

The below framework outlines the familiar “Open Forum” approach to hacking the law.



LEARN

New to computational law? Want to learn how to wrangle data, use an API, or write a smart legal contract? Learn the basics from local and global experts at our educational sessions and workshops.

HACK

Are you a coder or designer? Take part in a hackathon challenge to build open-source computational law uses cases, including smart legal contracts, “legislation as code,” or improved government service delivery.

DISCUSS

Interested in policy implications of computational law? Join our Global Symposium, a distributed policy hack to discuss core issues related to computational law with the goal of contributing to a free and open global survey of those issues.

MIT Computational Law Report

Policy discussions, projects, presentations, or other outputs from CLplus2020 can be submitted to the MIT Computational Law Report for consideration as a contribution in a special release. Any of the learn, hack or discuss streams can be eligible for inclusion. The following non-exclusive list of outputs are examples:

Video of presentations

Audio or podcast

Datasets and analytics

Software or projects

Write-ups of discussions

Tutorials or other learning modules

Register

To get started, check out www.legalhackers.org/clplus2020, read up on the 2018 CL+ Fest here and the 2019 CL+ Fest here, learn more about our “decentralized conference” model here, review our node hosting starter kit, and check out some free and open-source computational law and blockchain-for-law resources here.

Submit

link to form to sign-up for the MIT Computational Law Report's special CL+ Symposium:

