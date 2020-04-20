We had the fortune to be joined by Cat Moon, MIT CLR Board Member, to discuss the #MakeLawBetter movement and the impact of COVID-19 on law the legal profession. In this video podcast, we explore questions about what the pandemic means for legal practitioners, legal education, and, of course, computational law.

Conversation with Cat Moon on Computational Law and the #MakeLawBetter movement

Here’s a link to Cat’s article on the Delta Model Lawyer that was published in Release 1.0 —> https://law.mit.edu/pub/deltamodellawyer

Here’s a link to makelawbetter.org

If you have questions about innovation and , here’s a link to spreadsheet for the list of people who have joined #makelawbetter —> https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1pdkqB2FA4uDeq6aREUhxfwhWqDO_7jtlMN-ajNlPaoA/edit?usp=sharing