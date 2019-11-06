Megan Ma is a residential fellow at CodeX. Her research considers the limits of legal expression, in particular how code could become the next legal language. Her work reflects on the frameworks of legal interpretation and its overlap in linguistics, logic, and aesthetic programming. In addition to her role as Managing Editor of the MIT Computational Law Report, Megan is also a Research Affiliate at Singapore Management University in their Centre for Computational Law. As well, she received her PhD in Law at Sciences Po and was a lecturer there, having taught courses in Artificial Intelligence and Legal Reasoning, Legal Semantics, and Public Health Law and Policy. She has previously been a Visiting PhD at the University of Cambridge and Harvard Law School respectively.