Podcast with Diana Stern

On this law.MIT.edu Podcast episode, hosted by Dazza Greenwood and David Horrigan, we’ll be joined by special guest Diana Stern, General Counsel of Palm NFT Studio. We discuss the notion of digital assets from legal and practical perspectives and delve into the world of NFTs and how they work in practice.

law.MIT.edu Podcast Episode 5 by Podcast of the Computational Law Report

This episode is special for several reasons, including that it was produced with all three of us present in person in San Francisco! The mysterious Goji, the NFT Cat, also features in our conversation.

About Diana Stern

https://www.linkedin.com/in/dianajstern

Currently the General Counsel of Palm NFT Studio, a startup that helps brands to engage, reward, and monetize communities in web3, I help founders and teams bring cutting-edge products and services to life.



With almost a decade of experience in crypto, I've served as a founding member of Stripe's global crypto team, designed the first enterprise smart contracts at big law firms, and co-drafted a novel commercial instrument adopted by hundreds of crypto companies. My work has been featured in Law.com, Bloomberg, the HBO Series Silicon Valley, and a few books. An active participant in the broader legal tech community, I'm a co-organizer of Bay Area Legal Hackers and on the Editorial Board of the MIT Computational Law Report. Previously, I proudly served on the Board of Ms. JD, a national nonprofit dedicated to building a diverse pipeline of future women leaders in law. We are grateful to everyone helping Ms. JD make an even greater impact in 2022 and beyond https://bit.ly/msjddonatedstern