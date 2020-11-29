Skip to main content
Published on Dec 29, 2020

Law.MIT.edu Podcast Page

[sample description capped at 280 characters]

by David Horrigan and Dazza Greenwood
Published onDec 29, 2020
Law.MIT.edu Podcast Page

The  law.MIT.edu Podcast, produced in conjunction with the MIT Computational Law Report, is a platform for thought in the rapidly changing worlds of law and technology.  Our educational goal each episode is to take complex subjects, demystify them, and break them down into 22 minutes of substantive fun from diverse viewpoints so you leave each show feeling educated and entertained with the insights of leading thinkers from around the world.

Episode 1: Coming soon!

