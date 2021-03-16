law.MIT.edu Podcast Page

Welcome to the MIT Computational Law Report Podcast!

As our lives become increasingly more digitized, it's more important than ever to start thinking about reimagining and reengineering the law and how it interacts with technology. Each episode we are joined by thought leaders around the world in order to demystify and break down complex topics at the intersection of law and technology and help you better tackle these subjects.

Episode 6: John Tredennick and Aron Ahmadia

Generative AI and eDiscovery by Podcast of the Computational Law Report

What are the implications of Generative AI for eDiscovery? Join co-hosts David Horrigan and Dazza Greenwood for this conversation with subject matter experts John Tredennick and Aron Ahmadia to explore the issues, options, and opportunities for this emerging area of legal technology.

Episode 5: Diana Stern

law.MIT.edu Podcast Episode 5 by Podcast of the Computational Law Report

On this law.MIT.edu Podcast episode, hosted by Dazza Greenwood and David Horrigan, we’ll be joined by special guest Diana Stern, General Counsel of Palm NFT Studio. We discuss the notion of digital assets from legal and practical perspectives and delve into the world of NFTs and how they work in practice.

Episode 4: The George Orwell Episode

Law.MIT.edu Podcast: Episode 4 by Podcast of the Computational Law Report

In this episode, entitled fondly, The George Orwell Episode, Dazza and David look at the worlds of data privacy and data protection, and for our adventure into the Orwellian Nightmare, we welcome Kenya Parrish-Dixon, Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel of Empire Technologies Risk Management Group, Ryan O’Leary, Research Director for Data Privacy and Legal Technology at IDC, and our campus correspondent, recently Loyola University graduate, Grace Carleton, for the view of data privacy on campus.

Episode 3: David Hasman

Law.MIT.edu Podcast: Episode 3 by Podcast of the Computational Law Report

On this episode of the law.MIT.edu Podcast, hosted by David Horrigan and Dazza Greenwood, we have focused the show on a single and very important interview on the topic of how technology can support establishing evidence of war crimes for international tribunals. Our guest, David Hasman, is Information Systems Officer for the United Nations Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for ISIL Crimes (aka UNITAD).

For more law.MIT.edu media, see: law.mit.edu/media

For more information on UNITAD, see: www.unitad.un.org/

For more information on David Hasman, see: www.linkedin.com/in/david-hasman-b82916139/

Episode 2: James Sandman

Law.MIT.edu Podcast: Episode 2 by Podcast of the Computational Law Report

On this law.MIT.edu Podcast episode, hosted by Dazza Greenwood, David Horrigan, and Tiemae Roquerre, we’ll be joined by Jim Sandman, Distinguished Lecturer and Senior Consultant to the Future of the Profession Initiative at the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School.

Episode 1: The Honorable Tanya R Kennedy

law.MIT.edu Podcast: Episode 1

The law.MIT.edu Podcast inaugural episode, hosted by Dazza Greenwood, David Horrigan, and Tiemae Roquerre, explores the rapidly changing worlds of law and technology. On this episode show, we’ll be joined by Bryan Wilson, Editor in Chief of the MIT Computational Law Report, and by the Honorable Tanya R Kennedy, Associate Justice, Appellate Division, First Department, New York State Supreme Court.