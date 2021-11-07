Release Notes 3.2

Hi friends,



I am happy to be writing to you all after what feels like a much longer time than the calendar might indicate.

🙏🙏🙏 to 3.2’s Contributors

First, I would like to thank everyone who submitted work for this release for their knowledge and their patience. It has taken a bit of time to get through the volume of material that has been produced, but we are quite happy with what we have to show now.

I would also like to send a special shout out to everyone from our new PreRelease collection. We have been fine-tuning our publishing flows and are happy to offer authors the ability to publish something akin to preprints of their work on the site, at a persistent URL they are able to link to before “official” publication.

If you know anyone who would be a good candidate to submit to our next release, invite them to submit to our newly updated page for submissions!

As new publications are submitted, the published PreRelease submissions will be removed and new PreRelease submissions will be added.

New and Improved Submissions Page

When this publication was founded, it was founded as an idea. There was no pipeline for releases, we didn’t have a team, and we were forced to cultivate the content we produced from a seed of an idea all the way through harvesting some final artifact of that idea. As a result of this, we accepted submissions that were only at the idea phase. Fortunately for all of us, we have a great team, regular content coming in, and at least something of an identity within the space. Accordingly, we no longer accept anything that doesn’t include a draft of the submission. As a forcing function, we believe this elevated requirement for submission will draw the most out of the contributors as well.

Release 3.2

This release featured a number of exciting pieces, including:

We also feature a number of columns, in this point release, including our first set of guest columns: one from Olga Mack and another from Adam Nicholas.

In Beyond Legal Voodoo , Olga explores how contract data might be used as a way to better drafting practices.

Taking over for Megan Ma’s Linguistic Etch-a-Sketch, Adam evaluates the concept of ‘Ordinary Meaning’ .

I also debut my new column [x] and law , which will examine insights law can learn from other industries.

Then Wassim Alsindi also provides a first-person account of the adventures and (Mis)adventures in Crypto Governance.

Media

Devotees of our humble computational law community will also be quick to point out that we have been undertaking our regular series of Idea Flows since we last published content, available at law.mit.edu/media, including:

A great thanks is especially owed here to Dazza Greenwood for spearheading these efforts alongside the rest of our team.

IAP Course

Coming up next, we’ll have a wonderful treat for you all with the next instance of the IAP Computational Law Workshop Course, our annual contribution to MIT’s Independent Activities Period.

For more information about the IAP Course, visit law.MIT.edu/Learning

Wanted: Additional Editor

Know anyone with a burgeoning interest in computational law who would make a good addition to our team?

We are also pleased to announce our first posting for a position! For more information about our opening for an Editor, visit the About page.

Special Thanks to Wombo

This release owes an extra special shout out to Wombo. We used Wombo, an AI to automatically generate images (like trading cards) based on a combination of some input text and an art style, to generate images for our headers that we then selectively cropped and uploaded. I spent a good bit of time playing around with their web app (available here).

Happy Holidays

It is hard for me to believe that this publication is turning another year old. As Release 3 is wrapped up and Release 4 begins, I am excited to see what the next year brings and thank you all for building this community with us.



-Bryan