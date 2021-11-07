Release Notes 3.2

An update from the Editor-in-Chief, which will be used to chronicle updates to our site, features we have added, and an introduction all the great work done by those in the Computational Law community.
Hi friends,
I am happy to be writing to you all after what feels like a much longer time than the calendar might indicate.
First, I would like to thank everyone who submitted work for this release for their knowledge and their patience. It has taken a bit of time to get through the volume of material that has been produced, but we are quite happy with what we have to show now.
I would also like to send a special shout out to everyone from our new PreRelease collection. We have been fine-tuning our publishing flows and are happy to offer authors the ability to publish something akin to preprints of their work on the site, at a persistent URL they are able to link to before “official” publication.
If you know anyone who would be a good candidate to submit to our next release, invite them to submit to our newly updated page for submissions!
As new publications are submitted, the published PreRelease submissions will be removed and new PreRelease submissions will be added.
When this publication was founded, it was founded as an idea. There was no pipeline for releases, we didn’t have a team, and we were forced to cultivate the content we produced from a seed of an idea all the way through harvesting some final artifact of that idea. As a result of this, we accepted submissions that were only at the idea phase. Fortunately for all of us, we have a great team, regular content coming in, and at least something of an identity within the space. Accordingly, we no longer accept anything that doesn’t include a draft of the submission. As a forcing function, we believe this elevated requirement for submission will draw the most out of the contributors as well.
If you know anyone who would be a good candidate to submit to our next release, invite them to submit to our newly updated page for submissions!
This release featured a number of exciting pieces, including:
The Legacy of Hammurabi by Michael Genesereth explores developments and opportunities from the point of view of law as a technology dating back from the Code of Hammurabi until now.
Detain/Release by Keith Porcaro explores the practical impacts of using software in the Pretrial Risk Assessment context.
Interpreting the Rule(s) of Code by Laurence Diver looks more specifically at the performativity of language as it has been historically expressed and as it is expressed as code.
In Causal Inference with Legal Texts, Jerrold Soh Tsin Howe provides an in-depth walk-through of how different NLP models might work with Supreme Court certiorari petition briefs.
Andy Gu’s Tutorial to use the API developed by Harvard’s Caselaw Access Project provides insight about how to create custom queries to reveal deeper and richer insights on that corpus of legal texts.
Lance Eliot’s Identifying a set of Autonomous Levels for AI-Based Computational Legal Reasoning hypothesizes a new set of standards by which artificial intelligence in law might be evaluated.
In A HIPAA "Expert Pathway" Method to Achieve More Efficient Access to Protected Healthcare Information, James Jose and Rachel Hendricks-Sturrup offer a novel architecture that might prove to be an upgrade on the existing infrastructure in place for sharing data today.
And Jason Tashea’s Justice-as-a-Platform surveys the landscape for JusticeTech, cataloging many of the efforts happening today, as well as the lessons that can be learned therein.
We also feature a number of columns, in this point release, including our first set of guest columns: one from Olga Mack and another from Adam Nicholas.
In Beyond Legal Voodoo, Olga explores how contract data might be used as a way to better drafting practices.
Taking over for Megan Ma’s Linguistic Etch-a-Sketch, Adam evaluates the concept of ‘Ordinary Meaning’.
I also debut my new column [x] and law, which will examine insights law can learn from other industries.
Then Wassim Alsindi also provides a first-person account of the adventures and (Mis)adventures in Crypto Governance.
Devotees of our humble computational law community will also be quick to point out that we have been undertaking our regular series of Idea Flows since we last published content, available at law.mit.edu/media, including:
Artificial FM with Ziv Epstein and Robert Mahari
Human Control of Algorithmic Entities with Eric Hess
NFT Legal & Licensing Integration with Diana Stern
Computational Antitrust with Thibault Schrepel
Catala: A domain-specific programming language for implementing legislative text with Denis Merigoux and Liane Huttner
Digital Negotiation with Olga Mack
Computational Law and COP26 with Tony Lai
A great thanks is especially owed here to Dazza Greenwood for spearheading these efforts alongside the rest of our team.
Coming up next, we’ll have a wonderful treat for you all with the next instance of the IAP Computational Law Workshop Course, our annual contribution to MIT’s Independent Activities Period.
For more information about the IAP Course, visit law.MIT.edu/Learning
Know anyone with a burgeoning interest in computational law who would make a good addition to our team?
We are also pleased to announce our first posting for a position! For more information about our opening for an Editor, visit the About page.
This release owes an extra special shout out to Wombo. We used Wombo, an AI to automatically generate images (like trading cards) based on a combination of some input text and an art style, to generate images for our headers that we then selectively cropped and uploaded. I spent a good bit of time playing around with their web app (available here).
It is hard for me to believe that this publication is turning another year old. As Release 3 is wrapped up and Release 4 begins, I am excited to see what the next year brings and thank you all for building this community with us.
-Bryan