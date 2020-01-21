Overview

Task Force on Computational Law for Combating Modern Slavery is an initiative of the MIT Computational Law Report with the aim of convening leaders, doers, and thinkers dedicated to abolishing modern slavery and human trafficking. The Task Force aims to focus on how data and computation can be effectively leveraged to combat these problems.

The Task Force is collaborating with an alliance of organizations that will conduct a global hackathon in December of 2020 to generate ideas and solutions. The goal of the Task Force to identify and share ideas and examples of solutions through a special issue of the MIT Computational Law Report.

The Task Force is led by Shawnna Hoffman and Brian Ulicny and comprised of MIT and global thought leaders working on using data to abolish modern slavery and human trafficking.

Task Force Members

Shawnna Hoffman - Task Force Co-Chair

Brian Ulicny - Task Force Co-Chair

Adriana Bora - Task Force Member

Wilfredo Martinez - Task Force Member

Tomas Lares - Task Force Member

Resources

The video below features Task Force leaders describing the work of the Task Force as part of the public launch of MIT Computational Law Report on December 6, 2019

MIT CLR Soft Launch December 6, 2019

