Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Published on Jan 16, 2020

United States Law <data>

Published onJan 16, 2020
United States Law <data>
·

Statutes and regulations are fundamental sources of public law and are quintessential public records, intended for broad, free, and open access. In the United States, federal law and regulations are not only available in digital document form (PDF) but also as data.

We encourage you to try pulling some of this data into your favorite data science package and looking for patterns, insights and new questions. Let us know what you discover!

United States Code

available at: https://uscode.house.gov/download/download.shtml

US Code of Federal Regulations

available at: https://www.govinfo.gov/app/collection/cfr

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
MIT Computational Law Report
Published with