United States Law <data>

Statutes and regulations are fundamental sources of public law and are quintessential public records, intended for broad, free, and open access. In the United States, federal law and regulations are not only available in digital document form (PDF) but also as data.

We encourage you to try pulling some of this data into your favorite data science package and looking for patterns, insights and new questions. Let us know what you discover!

United States Code

available at: https://uscode.house.gov/download/download.shtml

US Code of Federal Regulations

available at: https://www.govinfo.gov/app/collection/cfr