Video Tutorial: Using Conditional Logic in Docassemble Interviews
Sam Harden provides step-by-step instructions to build a Docassemble interview that has conditional logic. Video 3 of 3.
by Sam Harden
Published onDec 06, 2019
Overview
Docassemble is a free, open-source expert system for guided interviews and document assembly, based on Python, YAML, and Markdown. Docassemble has strong implications for the potential of computational law because it is a free and straightforward tool for computing legal processes and legal functions.
This lesson provides an overview about how to use conditional logic Docassemble interview. Complete these steps and it is possible to start creating more dynamic user interviews to automate increasingly sophisticated tasks.
Note: Steps are organized based on the software that is used to perform each step. Just in case you lose your place and have to start over, we have included a link to the specific place in the video where each step takes place.
Microsoft Word
Replace name of judicial circuit, county, from previous template. (Link)
Docassemble
Open previous example interview, when you upload the new version of the template, there are now Undefined names for “circuit” and “county.” (Link)
Update questions to incorporate questions for the conditional logic. Here, you will create a question, add information for fields, and add a series of choices for the possible counties that can be used (Link)
Note: Conditional logic is a way to use features to determine which outcome a situation requires
