Skip to main content
Search
Dashboard
caret-down
Login
Login or Signup
Home
AI for Law
About Us
Collections
caret-down
Media
Submit
Contact
Published on
Aug 22, 2022
Using "Toy Agreements" to Model Computable Contracts: Video Demonstration
by
Oliver Goodenough
Published on
Aug 22, 2022
Cite
Social
Download
last released
1 year ago
Show details
Using "Toy Agreements" to Model Computable Contracts: Video Demonstration
"
circuit_3
" by
bittbox
is marked with
CC BY 2.0
.
License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
MIT Computational Law Report
RSS
Legal
Published with