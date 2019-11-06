Wassim Alsindi

Wassim is the founder and host of the 0x Salon, conducting experiments in post-disciplinary collective knowledge practices. The 0x Salon provides an informal space for unstructured discussions of unusual topics and collectively authors outputs based on those conversations. A veteran of the blockchain space, Wassim currently works on conceptual design and philosophy of cryptoeconomic systems at BlockScience, in addition to writing and editorial responsibilities for various publications. Previously, Wassim co-founded and edited the MIT Media Lab's interdisciplinary Cryptoeconomic Systems (CES) journal and chaired the CES'19 and CES'20 conferences on-campus. Prior to MIT, he was an independent researcher formulating novel approaches to the characterization of cryptographic assets and networks such as the regulatory epistemology project TokenSpace. Wassim has also curated avant-garde arts events, led a creative engineering laboratory and published open-source experimental electronic music. Originally with research specializations in the physical sciences, Wassim holds a PhD in ultrafast supramolecular photophysics from the University of Nottingham alongside degrees in chemistry, astrophysics and finance. More information about Wassim's work is available at: wassim.pubpub.org