An update from the Editor-in-Chief introducing a new feature, Release Notes, which will be used to chronicle updates to our site, features we have added, and all the great work done by those in the Computational Law community.
Our prevailing legal paradigm for digital interactions stems from an overly simplistic and antiquated view of the digital universe without considering the impact of an increasingly complex digital realm. This piece explores how we might more equitably rebuild these relationships.
As machines are increasingly used to replicate and supplement human decision-making, it is imperative to understand the consequences. This paper develops an analytical framework that seeks to understand the relationships between intentions and outcomes in human and machines.
In recent years, machine readability has become a popular topic in law and technology circles. This piece walks through the creation of X2RL and explores the possibilities that emanate from drafting rules as code in semantic languages, as opposed to syntactic languages.
The Linguistic Etch a Sketch is a recurring column from Megan Ma that focuses on the translations between law expressed through written prose and law expressed through code, examining what is gained and what is lost in each.
An update from the Editor-in-Chief, which will be used to chronicle updates to our site, features we have added, and an introduction all the great work done by those in the Computational Law community.
As a technology to bring transparency and clarity to citizens, the Code of Hammurabi has taken on an iconic significance in the discourse of legal instruments. This article examines the Legacy of Hammurabi in light of developments in this modern, computational era.
Pretrial risk assessments play an important role in determining whether or not a defendant is able to get out on bail and at what terms. This piece describes a process for simulating, inspecting, and interrogating pretrial risk assessments in the context of a law school course.
As the Rules as Code movement gains momentum, questions are starting to be asked about the performance and practical effects of expressing law computationally. This article examines the strengths, weaknesses, and new opportunities of engaging with these emerging systems.
The relationships between cause and effect are of both linguistic and legal significance. This article explores the new possibilities for causal inference in law, in light of advances in computer science and the new opportunities of openly searchable legal texts.
Standards play a critical role in the development and growth in any industry. Law is no different. This article examines the emerging need for computational law standards and offers an ontology based on autonomous levels, from which such standards could be defined.
by James H. Jose, MD and Rachele Hendricks-Sturrup, DHSc, MSc, MA
Published: Dec 07, 2021
The ability for institutions to share data about problems in healthcare has the potential to unlock new ideas in medical care. Yet, such information is often sensitive and protected. This piece explores the ways Data Use Agreements can uphold security, while unlocking new value.
Access to Justice is often used in discussions about digital transformation in law. Broadly speaking, however, this term means different things to different people. This article cuts through such ambiguity and provides a global landscape analysis of A2J technologies.