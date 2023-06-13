Skip to main content
Search
Dashboard
caret-down
Login
Login or Signup
Home
AI for Law
About Us
Collections
caret-down
Media
Submit
Contact
Release 4.0
Data Intermediaries: Fourth Amendments, Third Parties, Second Chances, and First Principles
by
Jonathan Askin
,
Brian Fischer
,
Kristin Kuraishi
, and
Patrick Lin
JA
BF
KK
PL
Published: Jun 13, 2023
The Un-Modeled World: Law and the Limits of Machine Learning
by
Frank Fagan
FF
Published: Sep 06, 2022
If we build it, will they come? Developing and distributing digital standards for smart derivatives contracts
by
Ciarán McGonagle
CM
Published: Sep 06, 2022
Trust in a Trustless System: Decentralized, Digital Identity, Customer Protection, and Global Financial Security
by
Jonathan Askin
,
Chynna Foucek
,
Sydney Abualy
, and
Alexei Furs
CF
SA
AF
Published: Jan 18, 2022
The Data Rights Protocol: Threading Privacy Rights into the Internet
by
Sebastian Zimmeck
SZ
Published: Jan 18, 2022
Using Digital Contract Negotiations to Build a Brighter Future
by
Olga Mack
OM
Published: Jan 18, 2022
MIT Computational Law Report
RSS
Legal
Published with