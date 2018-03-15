Submit

At the MIT Computational Law Report, we recognize that the law and legal processes are increasingly represented in new and different forms. As a response to that, our publication accepts all varieties of original content.

We accept written content in the form of articles (7,500+ words), essays (2,500 - 7,499 words), comments (1,000 - 2,499 words) and posts (under 1,000 words).

We accept rich media content in a variety of formats (e.g., video, audio, animations, graphics, visualizations, etc)

We also accept a variety of reproducible software and data projects (e.g. computational law apps, automated processes, data science, visualizations, games, etc).

The future of law should be open and available to everyone for free. To that end, all of our content is open-sourced under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International (CC BY 4.0) License.

Changes to the law are happening all the time. To adapt to these changes, our editorial team publishes content in periodic releases. We will publish your content as soon as it is ready, on a rolling submission schedule.

