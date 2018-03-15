At the MIT Computational Law Report, we recognize that the law and legal processes are increasingly represented in new and different forms. As a response to that, our publication accepts all varieties of original content.
We accept written content in the form of articles (7,500+ words), essays (2,500 - 7,499 words), comments (1,000 - 2,499 words) and posts (under 1,000 words).
We accept rich media content in a variety of formats (e.g., video, audio, animations, graphics, visualizations, etc)
We also accept a variety of reproducible software and data projects (e.g. computational law apps, automated processes, data science, visualizations, games, etc).
The future of law should be open and available to everyone for free. To that end, all of our content is open-sourced under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International (CC BY 4.0) License.
Changes to the law are happening all the time. To adapt to these changes, our editorial team publishes content in periodic releases. We will publish your content as soon as it is ready, on a rolling submission schedule.
To submit proposed content to the MIT Computational Law Report, use the form embedded below and available at: https://forms.gle/RUtFLCFVf1zRKr8n7.
American English or Commonwealth English are fine so long as there is consistency
Citation format is up to authors (your paper, your way) so long as there is consistency
Capitalize all words in headings including hyphenated words, except injunctions, articles, and prepositions. First and last words in the title are always capitalized. Check using http://titlecapitalization.com/
Define abbreviations the first time they are mentioned in the abstract, text; also the first time they are mentioned in a table or figure.
Capitalize words such as Group, Section, Method, etc. if followed by a number, e.g. "In Group 4, five patients..."
The 'th' in 19th or 20th should NOT be written in superscript.
Write don't, can't... in full, i.e. do not, cannot.
If a reference is written at the beginning of a sentence, e.g. "[12] studied...", insert the author's name before the reference number, e.g. "Smith [12] studied" or write “The authors of [13] studied.