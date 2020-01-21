The Task Force on Computational Law for Combating Modern Slavery was an initiative that spun out of the Beta Launch Event of the MIT Computational Law Report.

During 2020 and 2021, the Task Force met regularly to examine this problem and brainstorm the ways computational law might be used to achieve the abolition modern slavery and human trafficking. To that end, the Task Force produced several written works and was invited to participate in the remote edition of the 2020 UN World Data Forum. These materials are all included below.